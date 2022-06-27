Rhode Island police investigate violent arrest after video goes viral
After a violent arrest was captured on camera and circulated around social media, the Newport Police Department in Rhode Island has launched an investigation, The Newport Daily News reports.

The video shows police trying to apprehend a man when another man approaches and puts his hand on the arresting officer, prompting another officer to charge the man and push him back while knocking another person down to the ground.

Seconds later, another man approaches the arresting officers and seemingly tries to confront one of them, to which the officer responds by slapping the man in the face and taking him to the ground.

Newport Police Lt. April Amaral said that “at least two” arrests were made on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and simple assault.

“He’s hoping to release more by this afternoon, but for right now, we’re all walking into this at the moment,” Amaral said. “We have to do our due diligence and investigate this whole incident.”

Watch the video below:

