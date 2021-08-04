Dem derails Newsmax segment on Andrew Cuomo: 'What about Matt Gaetz? What about President Trump?'

Democratic strategist Mustafa Tameez called out Republicans on Tuesday for jumping on the bandwagon for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) resignation while remaining silent on allegations against former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

During a Newsmax panel discussion about the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, host Rob Finnerty asked Tameez if the governor should resign.

Tameez pointed out that most Democratic leaders have called for Cuomo's resignation.

"There's very zero tolerance in the Democratic side," he explained. "And all the outrage we hear about [Andrew] Cuomo -- where's the outrage about Matt Gaetz? Where are the Republicans asking for Matt Gaetz's resignation?"

"Because the allegations against him, the indictments that come towards him are far worse things that he's done," the Democrat continued. "So on the one hand, you can talk about President Biden, you can talk about other people but what about Matt Gaetz? What about President Trump?"

At that point, Finnerty interrupted to defend his network.

"That's completely subjective," he insisted. "That might be your opinion but the allegations between these two are both very serious. The allegations against President Biden by Tara Reade, who I just mentioned are very serious as well. Nobody seems to care about that either."

"When the Matt Gaetz story broke, guess what," the Newsmax host added. "That was our big topic here on Wake Up America. The Andrew Cuomo story just broke so I'll ask you once again. Yes or no, should he resign?"

"Absolutely," Tameez replied.

