Newsmax brutally mocked after including Ben Shapiro in its list of Black conservatives
The far-right network Newsmax struggled to come up with a list of Black conservatives Wednesday during a report about Black conservatives.

The list of those included were former Sheriff David Clarke, Herman Cain, Ben Shapiro and Ben Carson. Herman Cain died in 2020 of COVID-19 and Ben Shapiro is white.

Host Greg Kelly explained away Shapiro by saying, "Of course, Ben Shapiro, not Black but one of the heroes of the movement."

There is no shortage of Black conservatives that are well-known in the world of politics. Many of them have been on television and are prominent commentators. The Lincoln Project's Tara Setmayer may be a "never Trumper" but she's still a conservative. Former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) now gives commentary on CNN. Paris Dennard formerly worked in President George W. Bush's office of legislative affairs before joining CNN and ultimately serving on the "Black Voices for Trump."

Candace Owens has become infamous over the years for some of her more illogical arguments in support of former President Donald Trump. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) remains the only Black Republican in the Senate. Diamond and Silk run a pro-Trump channel and have been embraced by top Trump advisers as well.

Hours after the report, the network even welcomed North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson on to attack President Joe Biden.

The screen capture of the moment has drawn ridicule of the network, which has struggled in the post-Trump era to find a way to attract conservative viewers.

