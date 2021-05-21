'Not an insurrection': Newsmax's Greg Kelly goes on angry rant defending Trump supporters

Far-right media in America continues to push Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud while denying the reality of the January 6th insurrection.

On Thursday night, Trump appeared on OAN and interviewer Chanel Rion did not challenge Trump when he pushed lies about the election.

Over at Newsmax, host Greg Kelly denied that there even was an insurrection.

"January 6th was not an insurrection," Kelly said of the Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election.

"Not an insurrection — no matter how much they hype this, exaggerate it, sensationalize it, lie about it — it was not an insurrection. They are, doing all of those things to achieve even more political power," he claimed.

"What they're trying to do really is cancel Trump supporters, or at least tarnish us for possibly having — I don't know, did we have something to do with this? Of course not," he falsely claimed after pushing Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.

"This was a riot, this was a bad day," Kelly argued.







