Newsmax hires former Trump adviser and former OAN host in effort to 'bolster its MAGA credentials': report

The pro-Trump news outlet Newsmax announced a new weeknight show hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Cortes alongside former One America News (OAN) host Jenn Pellegrino, The Daily Beast reports.

Cortes & Pellegrino will debut on May 11. The new show comes as Newsmax's ratings took a dip in the wake of the 2020 election. The outlet reportedly has hired several Trump allies to "bolster its MAGA credentials."

