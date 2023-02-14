'Is President Biden woke?' Newsmax reporter obsesses over 'wokeism' at White House briefing

Newsmax correspondent James Rosen used his time at an official White House briefing on Tuesday to ask if President Joe Biden is "woke."

Rosen posed the question after first asking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden was an effective communicator.

"My second question was on the so-called culture wars," Rosen continued. "One of the most prominent themes we hear from both elected Republicans and candidates has to do with what is called 'wokeism.' And we hear about an anti-woke agenda."

Rosen said the subject reminded him "of what Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said about obscenity; he couldn't define it, but he knew it when he saw it."

"And so we hear so much talk about woke capitalism, a woke military, and so on," the reporter opined. "And by way of trying to clarify this for the American people, I wonder if we couldn't begin with a threshold question. To wit, is President Biden woke?"

Jean-Pierre accused Republicans of "creating political stunts."

"Not what matters to the American people, but what benefits them politically for their own ability to move forward," she said.

The press secretary insisted that Biden was focused on "how are we going to deliver for the American people."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.