Newsmax will return to DirecTV despite claims of cancel culture

Newsmax will reportedly return to DirecTV after being removed from the satellite provider's lineup.

The channel was removed from DirecTV's packages earlier this year after Newsmax officials demanded millions of dollars in carriage fees despite low ratings.

"Put simply, this is a typical business dispute that has nothing to do with ideology, politics or censorship — despite unfounded accusations to the contrary by Newsmax, its CEO, its commentators and others," a statement from DirecTV said at the time, responding to allegations of censorship.

On Wednesday, the network revealed that it would again be broadcast on DirecTV's platform.

"NEWSMAX and DirecTV will be announcing that our channel will return to their systems, including DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse, per statement from NEWSMAX CEO Chris Ruddy," Newsmax anchor Shaun Kraisman revealed on Twitter.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Ruddy's statement said. “As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Newsmax caters to a decidedly conservative audience, offering a programming lineup that competes with the larger Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump, who is running again for the presidency, in January declared Newsman's removal from DirecTV a "disgusting move."