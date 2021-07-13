Newsmax rushes to distance itself from host who said vaccines go 'against nature'

Conservative network Newsmax is rushing to distance itself from one of its own hosts after he said this week that vaccines go "against nature" because diseases are "supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people."

The Washington Post reports that Newsmax issued a statement on Tuesday supporting efforts to get Americans vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, while pointedly disagreeing with host Rob Schmitt's claims that vaccinations unnaturally interfere with viruses' designs on killing people.

"Newsmax as a network strongly supports President Biden's efforts to widely distribute the COVID vaccine," a network spokesperson told the Post. "It is important for the safety of all and especially those at high risk, such as the elderly."

The spokesperson also pointed to the multiple segments Newsmax has hosted in which its guests promote the use of the COVID vaccine.

"Medical professionals who have appeared on Newsmax have strongly encouraged Americans to get the vaccine," the spokesperson said. "From time to time, a guest or host may not be as supportive of these efforts. However, they do not reflect the position of Newsmax."