Newt accuses Biden of being 'deliberately anti-America' while ranting about the LGBTQ flag on Fox

Former Speaker of the House New Gingrich (R-GA) on Saturday pushed conservative culture war themes during a Fox News appearance.

Gingrich argued, "every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you begin to realize -- whether it's threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment or it's attacking everybody who believes in right to life or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world -- I mean, you just go down item by item and it's almost like they have a checklist of 'What can we do that will really, truly, infuriate tradition Americans?'"

"And I've never seen anything like it. Somebody asked me the afternoon, I told them, 'I couldn't imagine any administration which had been this deliberately anti-American and it's deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people,'" Gingrich argued, despite Biden enjoying approval ratings far higher than at any point in Donald Trump's presidency.