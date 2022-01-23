'Newt has lost it': Jan. 6 committee member confused by Gingrich's 'weird' idea the US will be overthrown

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) responded to the "weird" comments from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA). On Saturday, he told the Fox network that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack are somehow going to be courted off to prison when the GOP takes over in 2022. Gingrich never quite explained what crimes he thinks the officials committed and on what charge they'd be arrested, but he firmly believes it will happen. If the members were arrested without a crime, as Gingrich suggests, Lofgren explained it would mean the U.S. has fallen.

"That's just bizarre," said Lofgren. "I think Newt has really lost it. You know, it leaves me speechless. I mean, unless he is assuming that the government does get overthrown and there's no system of justice, just random arrests. I mean, it's just a bizarre statement. and he looks terrible."

She recalled Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) saying Trump bore responsibility for the attack along with House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and others.

"We are uncovering a plot, it looks like, to overturn the peaceful transfer of power, to essentially overturn our system of government," she continued. "I think that's pretty serious. And I think most Americans would agree. We're going to do our job despite bizarre threats such as Newt Gingrich's weird comments. And we're going to get all the information. And we're going to make it known to the American people. And we're going to look at what could be changed legislatively. We're a legislative committee. We're not going after anybody. We're going after the truth. And it will give us some insight into laws that should be changed, perhaps, for example, the electoral count act that Liz Cheney and I are working on. I personally think that we should revisit the elements of the Insurrection Act that the former president threatened to use repeatedly for no reason that was legitimate. There are a lot of things that I think we need to tighten up, to protect our law and order society, and to avoid the kind of chaos that we saw in the prior administration."

See the full interview below: