Trump supporters go off on Newt Gingrich for praising Mike Pence: 'You're part of the deep state too'

In a post to Facebook this Thursday, former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich praised Vice President Mike Pence as a "profile in courage" for understanding that his "oath was to the Constitution not to a party, policy, or person."

Gingrich was referring to Pence's choice to ignore Trump loyalists who called on him to reject the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

"As a former Speaker of the House, I was infuriated by the assault on the Capitol. Everyone who illegally entered the Capitol should be tried," Gingrich wrote. "Everyone who confronted the police should be tried on felony charges. We must insist on the rule of law in the Capitol and everywhere."

But in the comment thread that opened up beneath the post, the anger from supporters of President Trump was palpable, with many accusing Gingrich, along with Pence, of betraying Trump.

"I guess you're part of the deep state too," one commenter wrote. "You all are being revealed to be part of the steal as you're allowing this fraudulent election."

"He literally ignored the constitution along with all you other Rinos ... Tyranny," wrote another.

One commenter lamented the Pence was "the last constitutional check against a fraudulent election," adding that he "failed the nation."

In an op-ed published at Fox News the same day, Gingrich wrote that Pence's "leadership qualities came through when the Joint Session resumed after the rioters had been brought under control."