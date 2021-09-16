Nicki Minaj makes wild new claims as her days-long vaccine meltdown continues

Nicki Minaj continued to make wild claims on social media, even using the hashtag #BallGate, a reference to her belief that the COVID-19 vaccines lead to getting swollen testicles.

It started Monday when Minaj pushed misinformation about vaccines.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Minaj wrote.

She was blasted for pushing vaccine misinformation to her 22 million Twitter followers. Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago joined Dr. Anthony Fauci in fact-checking Minaj's tweet. Minaj was blasted by MSNBC's Joy Reid.

But one person who supported Minaj's view was Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

On Wednesday, Minaj tweeted that she had been invited to the White House.

"The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human," Minaj said, saying it was day three of #BallGate.

But the White House said there was not an invitation to visit.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," the White House told Bloomberg correspondent Justin Sink.

Those weren't the only fact checks Minaj received.

Minaj then claimed her Twitter account had been suspended after sharing a clip of Carlson's show.

But Twitter told Daily Beast reporter Blake Montgomery that the social media company "did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced."

Minaj also responded to criticism for tweeting the Fox News clip.





Carlson has been criticized as the "worst human" for his misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.







