Anti-vaxxers praise Nicki Minaj for telling 'truth' about vaccines swelling testicles during CDC protest

In Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, a group of protesters gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters and chanted, "Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me."
The protesters, of course, are referring to a viral tweet fired off by rapper Nicki Minaj, where she claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine had negative effects on one of her relatives.
"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," Minaj tweeted on Monday.
Watch video of the protesters below:
@NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Clai… https://t.co/Xv4ovDDNhC— Tori Cooper (@Tori Cooper) 1631722503.0