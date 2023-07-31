Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup, debt issue cancelled

NIAMEY (Reuters) -The military junta that seized power in Niger detained three more senior politicians from the ousted government on Monday, their party said, widening arrests in defiance of international calls to restore democratic rule. As turmoil from the takeover spread from the streets to the markets, sources said the regional central bank had cancelled Niger's planned 30 billion CFA ($51 million) bond issuance, scheduled for Monday in the West African regional debt market, following sanctions. The African Union, the U.N., the European Union and other powers have condemned the junta's ove...