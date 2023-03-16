Nightmare working for 'Dear Old Donald': Ex-Trump attorney issues stern warning to new Trump attorney

A former attorney who represented former President Donald Trump recently issued a stern warning to his new attorney tasked with combating his legal entanglements.

On Wednesday, March 15, Michael Cohen called into the MSNBC podcast "The ReidOut" where he shared his opinion with host Joy Reid.

Cohen's remarks came just hours after he testified in a Manhattan New York court in reference to hush money payments Trump made to Stormy Daniels, who claims to have engaged in an affair with the former president.

Cohen ultimately served time in federal prison for charges stemming from tax evasion and violations of campaign finance laws.

According to Cohen, Trump's current attorney Joe Tacopina, could soon end up as he did.

“He’s an absolute disgrace to the profession of law,” Cohen told Reid. “I do know [Trump] certainly a whole lot better than Joe Tacopina. What I will tell you emphatically is what Joe is doing right now is he’s playing to a party of one. And that’s Donald Trump. He will say the most ludicrous nonsense that you can say because that’s what Donald wants to hear.”

Cohen went on to share his reaction to Tacopina's recent interview on MSNBC's Ari Melber. Per Mediaite, during that appearance, Tacopina insisted, "When Trump claimed he didn’t know Cohen paid Daniels $130,000, he wasn’t lying because if he told the truth he would have been violating a confidentiality agreement."

"Elsewhere, Tacopina tried to yank away a piece of paper from Melber’s hands," Mediate reports.

“And that does not benefit Donald,” he continued. “It doesn’t benefit Tacopina. And if he doesn’t watch himself, he may find himself like the rest of us. Myself, [John] Eastman, [Christina] Bobb, and Rudy Giuliani, and a whole slew of other attorneys that have found themselves in trouble thanks to dear old Donald.”

Listen below or at this link.



