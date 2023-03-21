Nikki Haley breaks silence to denounce Trump hush money probe

The fall occurred at around 9 p.m. March 8 at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A source identified as a Washington D.C. insider told RadarOnline that McConnell may retire before his term runs out in 2027.

IN OTHER NEWS: Furious Trump erupts after judge refuses to delay $250M fraud trial

“Mitch has been a lion of the Senate so long that it’s hard to imagine him not being there,” the source said.

“But he’s 81 years old, and this isn’t the first time that he’s fallen. The talk is he may consider stepping down long before his current six-year term expires in 2027!”

Former President Donald Trump spoke disparagingly of McConnell in the aftermath of his fall.

“We do have to do something about Mitch McConnell,” Trump said, according to the report. “He’s a disaster. He gets his 10 guys and they give Biden whatever they want. There’s something going on. It doesn’t make sense.

“Nobody can understand it,” Trump said. “We gotta get him the h--- out. He’s a problem, big problem. In the meantime, I hope he’s feeling well, but he’s a big problem.”

A McConnell spokesperson on the day of his hospital release said the Senate minority leader’s recovery appeared to be going well.”

"Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” the spokesperson said.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”