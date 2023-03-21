Nikki Haley breaks silence to denounce Trump hush money probe

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
Nikki Haley has broken her silence to join fellow Republicans in denouncing the hush money investigation of former President Donald Trump. After keeping quiet for days, the only major announced presidential rival to Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of using the probe to score “political points.” ”When you get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice,” Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, said late Monday. “You never want to condone any sort of prosecution that’s being politicized, because we know that...