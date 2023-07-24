Nikki Haley calls for ‘generational change’ – then declares she would support a second Trump term

Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running against her former boss for the Republican nomination for president, insisted America needs "generational change" while stating emphatically she would support Donald Trump as President for a second term.

Haley also continued to again suggest, baselessly, that President Joe Biden will die in office if elected again.

"I have said it very clearly that we need a new generational leader," Haley, the former South Carolina GOP governor told CNBC Monday (video below). "We've got to leave this negativity behind."

Asked if she would support Trump if he gets the a nomination, Haley did not hesitate, immediately replying: "I would support him because I am not going to have a president Kamala Harris. We can't afford that. That is not going to happen."

Despite saying she would support a second Trump term, Haley also pointed to the current and possibly additional Trump federal felony charges and indictments.

"But I will tell you, you look at these indictments, there's probably going to be a fourth indictment. We can't have as Republicans him as the nominee. He can't win a general election. That's the problem. We've got to go and have someone who can actually win."

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" discussed her remarks and other GOP presidential candidates trying to maneuver a crowded field while not directly attacking Trump.

Watch below or at this link.