Judge tosses Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys

Judge Elizabeth Scherer had little patience for complaints by Parkland shooter's defense team for creating a spectacle in court.

The attorneys represent Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that resulted in 17 fatalities with another 17 injured.

Scherer said victims had a right to be angry with the actions of the defense, including an incident involving a raised middle finger.

Defense attorney David Wheeler claimed one of the victims had mentioned his children, a fact the judge did not recall.

Wheeler then drew an impassioned rebuke when he mentioned the judge's children.

"You need to sit down right now," she instructed.

"In fact, you're excused, you need to go sit in the back with your chief public defender.