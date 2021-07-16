'Delusional, out of control, deranged': Carl Bernstein appalled by new revelations in bombshell Trump books

On CNN Thursday, legendary Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein unloaded on former President Donald Trump for his erratic and authoritarian behavior in the waning days of his term.

Host Anderson Cooper began by asking Bernstein to compare what we're seeing about Trump to what Bernstein personally reported about the final days of former President Richard Nixon.

Bernstein replied that Nixon actually seemed mentally stable, whereas Trump does not.

"I think they're quite different, because Richard Nixon was a cogent, criminal president of the United States throughout his presidency, and a master at cover-up," said Bernstein. "But Donald Trump would never be accused of being cogent about anything. Rather, what these books do is they enlarge on the picture that we have already known about Donald Trump throughout the four years... he has been delusional, out of control, deranged."

Bernstein added that Trump administration officials and GOP lawmakers have been leaking these kinds of stories about Trump since his first year in the White House.

The biggest problem, he said, is that the GOP today is much more afraid of Trump than the GOP in the 1970s were of Nixon.

"The Republican Party, under Nixon, pushed him from office," added Bernstein. "Senator Barry Goldwater, 1964, nominee of his party to be president, told Nixon, you must go or you will be convicted in the Senate. We didn't hear Mitch McConnell do that. We didn't hear Kevin McCarthy do it. And so we have a Republican Party that is absolutely in lockstep with Trumpism and what General Milley was talking about, which is a terrible, awful, terrifying moment in American history."

Watch below: