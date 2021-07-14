Bombshell books show Trump was far 'more dangerous' than Nixon at his worst: David Gergen

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," David Gergen, a former adviser to multiple presidents, compared and contrasted former President Donald Trump's final days with those of Richard Nixon as the Watergate scandal brought him down — and concluded that Trump was even more "dangerous."

"David, you had unique experience and experiencing witnessing the end of the Nixon administration up close," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "You were even written about in "The Final Days." So ... do you see similarities in what you saw then and now these new accounts?"

"There certainly seem to be similarities and parallels, Wolf," said Gergen. "I keep thinking about the final days of the Nixon administration and about these parallels."

While there were certainly many stories about Nixon's unhinged behavior in his last days as president, said Gergen, the new books make clear that Trump is on a whole different level.

"Just for one more moment, the fact was that what we worried about with Trump was that he was crazy, and he's still crazy and he was unhinged and you know he could bring the whole system down," said Gergen. "He has all these authoritarian tendencies. Richard Nixon, by contrast, actually respected the Constitution. When the Supreme Court came down with its decision he had to turn over the tapes, the tapes of his conversations that he knew would sink him, he said turn over the tapes."

The bottom line, concluded Gergen, is that "you have to put Trump in a different camp, in a more dangerous camp than Nixon."



Watch below: