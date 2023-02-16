'No clear rationale': WSJ Editorial Board skewers Nikki Haley's presidential run

The Wall Street Journal's Editorial Board is expressing apprehension about the political possibilities that could lie ahead in wake of former South Carolina Gob. Nikki Haley (R) announcing her presidential run.

Now, the Editorial Board is weighing in with its take on Haley's announcement, noting that it did not answer one critical question about her campaign and developing platform.

"The question her opening video didn't answer, but she will have to, is: Why her?" the Journal's editors wrote on Tuesday, February 14.

"Ms. Haley's candidacy is welcome in that sense, and she brings clear strengths. She was a popular Governor, held a cabinet-level position in a foreign-policy role, and brings racial and gender diversity to the GOP field. She also has charisma and can light up a room of Republicans," the board wrote.

Offering a critical assessment of Haley's intentions, the board argues that she has still failed to highlight what makes her a unique and viable candidate.

Haley, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in former President Donald Trump's administration, has often pushed back against Trump. But some right-wing personalities have also highlighted her inability to cite what actually sets her apart from Trump.

The Editorial Board echoed similar sentiments.

"The bigger challenge for Ms. Haley is identifying the rationale for her candidacy beyond a winning persona," it said. "Her campaign announcement stressed a belief in America as a force for good, the seriousness of global threats, and the follies of the progressive left. Is there a Republican presidential candidate who believes something different?"

The Board also argues that the Republican candidate has not laid out "any clear domestic policy directions, and she doesn't have an obvious core of support."