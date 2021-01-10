Anyone who thinks Trump learned his lesson is 'willfully blind and ignorant': CNN's John Avlon

Senate Republicans have been lining up to agree that President Donald Trump should be impeached after urging the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. Impeaching and then convicting Trump would mean that the 45th president can never take office again without the permission of Congress.

In a discussion with CNN's John Avlon and PBS commentator Margaret Hoover, Ana Cabrera noted that Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said that the president's words and actions were "clearly reckless," but "my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again. And if that's the case, every day we get closer to the last day of his presidency."

"Any evidence this president has ever learned his lesson?" Cabrera asked Avlon.

"Absolutely not," he said simply. "When I saw that, first I just burst out laughing. I mean, there is nothing funny about what our country is going through but for any Senator, for anyone to say 'I think Donald Trump has learned his lesson,' is to be willfully blind and ignorant about everything we've learned about this president that culminated in inciting an insurrection and attack on the Capitol building in order to stop the peaceful transfer of power. If you don't get it now, just give up. This is serious. A lot of people get how serious this is. This is history book serious. It is not over and it's not done and anybody who thinks Donald Trump has learned his lesson is clueless."

Cabrera noted that it sounded a lot like what Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said after the impeachment proceedings, saying she hoped Trump "learned his lesson." He didn't. Now Blunt is saying the same.

