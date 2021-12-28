'They should hang him on CNN': GOP House candidate suggests General Milley should be executed for treason

During a Facebook Live interview with a right-wing veterans organization, GOP House Candidate Noah Malgeri said that General Mark Milley should be executed for treason, Forbes reports.
Malgeri, who is a veteran himself, was responding to a claim in Bob Woodward's book Peril that Milley made calls to his counterpart in China, General Li Zuocheng, in October 2020 and January 202 to assure the Chinese General that then-President Donald Trump had no plans to attack China.
“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark Milley, all the evidence is out there,” said Malgeri. “He’s an active duty soldier. Just convene a court-martial, and forget it.”
“We need to get back to our patriotic, liberty-loving roots. What did they used to do to traitors if they were convicted by a court? They would execute them. That's still the law in the United States of America. I think, you know, if he's guilty of it by a court-martial, they should hang him on CNN. I mean, they're not going to do it on CNN. But on C-SPAN or something," Malgeri continued.
As Forbes points out, the definition of treason on a federal level in article III, section three, of the United States Constitution "mentions that treason is specifically limited to those that levy war against the U.S. or adhere to their enemies, giving them aid or comfort."