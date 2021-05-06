Miami women slash man after he claimed Ron DeSantis said he didn't have to wear a mask

A man was hit and slashed by a group of women after a small battle on Miami public transit Wednesday.

According to WSVN News, the man, who wants to remain anonymous, said that he didn't think he had to wear a mask anymore because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the mask mandate was over.

A Metromover security guard told him that it was still required. That's when two metro riders got involved.

"Upon exiting the train, the first step I took, I was struck in the face and the neck area by the woman, and the security guard could clearly see what was going on," he said.

"I was told to put my mask on by the security officer," the man continued. So, he said that he did, while speaking to the guard about why he thought he didn't have to wear it anymore.

"I have a problem with the fact that he's taking my rights away from what the governor has now removed restrictions immediately to not wear a mask, and he's making me wear a mask," the man complained.

"Then there were these two ladies who were sitting next to there and started making comments to me that were inappropriate," the man recalled.



When he got off the train the women hit him and scratched him with their fingernails. Now he's complaining that security isn't taking it seriously.

"An assault actually occurred in his presence, and he didn't do nothing about it!" he complained.

Monday, DeSantis signed an executive order that suspended all local emergency orders related to COVID-19. Other counties, however, are refusing to recognize the authority of DeSantis over their community regulations. Miami-Dade is one of them.

In a statement from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement saying that "a federal mask mandate remains in place for public transit."

One of the concerns about state mask mandates being overturned is that it causes confusion among businesses that still want to maintain that their customers wear masks. It now puts the burden on business owners to handle angry people who don't want to wear masks, Texas small businesses explained in the LA Times.

See the full report on WSVN.