NORAD Santa tracker turns 65 -- after being started due to a typo

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) celebrates the 65th year of the Santa Tracker, which allows children to call into the service to check on the status of Santa's arrival in the U.S. and Canada.

An Air Force general spoke to CNN.com about the gift-giving Christmas hero's status, revealing that he was over Europe during the interview on Thursday afternoon in the U.S.

Gen. Glen VanHerck explained that the NORAD service was actually started due to a typo in a department store flier that allowed children to call into the store to hear the Santa location. The number was entered wrong in the ad and went to NORAD instead.

Col. Harry Shoup answered the call and the Santa tracker was born.

He told kids watching the news that Santa generally arrives in the United States between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. so it's good to be in bed early.

For the first time in history, Santa also visited the International Space Station to say hello to the astronauts working during the holidays, the general revealed.

Watch the interview below:



