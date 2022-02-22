Former Russian president slams Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline decision
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting in Moscow, on February 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yekaterina Shtukina)

On Tuesday, following the decision by Germany to revoke certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and prime minister who currently serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, took to Twitter to blast the decision, and warn the European Union that they will soon face an energy crisis where a thousand cubic meters of natural gas costs 2,000 Euros.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would deliver gas from Siberia to Germany, has been controversial from the start, with experts fearing it would increase European reliance on Russia for its energy and give Russia a way of bypassing the gas infrastructure in Ukraine.

Scholz and President Joe Biden, as part of the NATO resistance against Russian aggression, agreed to end the project if the Kremlin moves forward with its plans to invade Ukraine.

