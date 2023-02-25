Another Norfolk Southern train derails in North Carolina — no danger reported​
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio on February 4, 2023 (AFP)

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed Saturday morning in Lexington, North Carolina, but no immediate danger to the public was reported.

"One of our trains traveling through Lexington derailed his morning. Of the train’s 132 cars, 1 has derailed. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public," a company spokesperson told Fox News. "Our crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup. We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work."

The accident triggered fears following the derailment earlier this month of a 50-car Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio. Ten of those cars were carrying vinyl chloride, and the toxic chemicals spilled onto the ground and erupted in a plume of smoke that triggered community evacuations.

