Photo of person in high school graduation gown giving Nazi salute sparks probe
A picture that shows an individual making a Nazi salute while sporting a North Carolina high school graduation gown on the school's campus has reportedly sparked an investigation.

Lake Norman High School is at the center of the controversy after pictures of the person, who is also seen wearing a white pointed hood like the KKK, began circling on social media, according to local reports.

"Magnolia Gray, who has a relative at the school, said she received the photos Friday and was shocked," WCNC Charlotte reported

"I'm horrified," Gray said, according to the outlet. "I'm floored. I'm shocked. It is the most horrifying thing in the world."

Gray reportedly said the person in the pictures, who her relative told her is a student at the school, needs to learn from the incident.

"I would like him to sit down and talk to other people, and maybe get a different idea of the world," Gray said, according to the outlet.

A vice principal at the school has reportedly confirmed to parents that there is an investigation into the photos. A parent even sent WCNC Charlotte a voicemail from the high school, which said there's an investigation going on into the controversial photos and vowed that the school finds them unacceptable.

"The message is purportedly from the school's assistant principal and states, in part, 'Lake Norman High School and the Iredell-Statesville Schools do not condone this unacceptable act of discrimination," WCNC Charlotte found. "If anyone has information regarding this photo, please reach out to the school administration. Racial harassment, discrimination, hate speech, or degradation of any kind will not be tolerated and does not represent our high school or our school district. Acts such as this are a disgrace to our community, and those involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent."

