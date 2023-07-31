Suspect appears to intentionally strike migrant workers with his vehicle before speeding off

An apparent intentional hit-and-run and left six migrant workers injured in North Carolina, CBS News reported.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was a black SUV with a luggage rack. The incident took place outside a Walmart in the North Carolina city of Lincolnton.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a post to Facebook, police said the suspect is an older white male and are seeking information in helping to identify him. A motive hasn't yet been determined, although police emphasized that the man's actions appear "to be an intentional assault."

As a report at The Guardian shows, this is not the first time in recent months where a driver has used their car to intentionally attack immigrants.

"In May, a man was charged with manslaughter after plowing into a crowd outside a migrant center in Brownsville, Texas, a community along the US’s border with Mexico," the publication writes. "Witnesses reported that the driver in the Texas case shouted anti-immigration sentiments, including that immigrants were invading the US."