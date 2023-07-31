Elon Musk threatens to sue hate speech monitor for pointing out racists are thriving on his platform
Elon Musk (AFP)

X CEO Elon Musk is now threatening to sue an organization that monitors internet hate speech after it released research showing that racists are thriving on his platform.

The New York Times reports that lawyers representing X recently sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which published papers last month arguing that hate speech was flourishing on Musk's platform, as it took no action against the vast majority of accounts that were flagged for tweeting out hate speech.

The lawyers accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate of making "a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically" and went on to accuse the organization of being funded by competitors "in support of an ulterior agenda."

As The Daily Beast reported earlier this year, the organization discovered that Musk's platform refused to remove multiple pro-Nazi and violence-inciting posts from Twitter Blue subscribers even after they were flagged.

Among other things, posts declaring that "Hitler was right" and that the LGBTQ community need to face "a firing squad" were kept up.

Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of Center for Countering Digital Hate, told the New York Times that “Elon Musk’s actions represent a brazen attempt to silence honest criticism and independent research," which he said was motivated by Musk's desire to "stem the tide of negative stories and rebuild his relationship with advertisers."

