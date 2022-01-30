North Korea conducts seventh suspected missile launch in busiest month for tests

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea launched at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday, governments in the region reported, in what would be the nuclear-armed country's seventh test this month. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched at around 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the ocean off its east coast. The Japanese government also said North Korea had launched a "possible ballistic missile." Jagang Province was the site of two earlier launches this m...