North Korea conducts seventh suspected missile launch in busiest month for tests

As part of his speech Saturday night to Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he might pardon them for Jan. 6 if he's reelected.
Trump has held back on saying whether or not he's running for election in 2024, claiming that he can't because campaign finance laws prevent him from being able to raise money into his PAC.
Atlantic writer Tom Nichols tweeted that it was just a week ago that he predicted Trump would pardon everyone involved in Jan. 6 if he's reelected.
Thus far over 760 people have been arrested for their participation in the attack at the U.S. Capitol that day. The Justice Department recently named 11 members of the Proud Boys militia who are being charged with sedition.
Me in my @TheAtlantic newsletter, a week ago:\n\n"I expect that if Trump is reelected, he will pardon everyone involved with January 6."\n\nTrump:https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1643511677
I\u2019ve told you one of the things his MAGA base has been pissed about for a long time is he didn\u2019t pardon the insurrectionists before leaving office. Instead, he sold them to white collar fraudsters and rapper drug traffickers.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643511490
He\u2019s a criminal. And a traitor. And every Republican who supports him is an accomplice.\n\nI\u2019m going to bed.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1643511644
He is the most deranged tonight I have ever seen in every way imaginable. The fear and lunacy is dripping off and out of his crazed head.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487620262367399939\u00a0\u2026— Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost (@Spiro Agnew\u2019s Ghost) 1643511377
Trump's demand for 'massive protests' if he's prosecuted is 'inviting mob action': conservative
January 29, 2022
Former President Donald Trump dedicated considerable time attacking the prosecutors looking at possible criminal behavior.
In a rant about the New York case, Trump said that there was a link between those probing him there and Hillary Clinton, who was previously the Democratic Senator for the state.
He then called the prosecutors "racist" and said claimed that if they do something that is illegal then he wants to see his supporters conduct massive protests in "D.C., New York and Atlanta."
After ranting about the prosecutors investigating him, Trump calls the prosecutors racist and says if they do anything illegal, he hopes there are massive protests in DC, New York, and Atlantapic.twitter.com/RnY6F5OJNv— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643510391
He\u2019s asking AGs that are there to investigate Hillary Clinton?pic.twitter.com/7aodUcSvN1— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643510721
It was a thread in the rambling speech that prompted many to think that Trump was clearly nervous about the cases.
"He seems to be inviting mob action against officers of the law if he turns out to be at legal risk. Pretty dangerous," said Bill Kristol.
See the full comments below:
Trump seems very worried about criminal prosecution, actually mentioning DC and Atlanta (aspects of the attempted election fraud, I assume) and NY (Trump Org). He seems to be inviting mob action against officers of the law if he turns out to be at legal risk. Pretty dangerous.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1487616521090187265\u00a0\u2026— Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol) 1643511941
IMPORTANT: Watch carefully. He reads this entire rant directly off the teleprompter. He fully intended to threaten unrest if he is criminally charged. And others worked with him to deliver that message.pic.twitter.com/OZTHMIHmmh— S.V. D\u00e1te (@S.V. D\u00e1te) 1643515965
Right-wing anti-vaxxer's sting operation gets Colorado clinic shut down
January 29, 2022
A Littleton, Colorado school was forced to announce that it wouldn't let kids get vaccinated after a right-wing campaign sabotaged the school clinic, reported the Daily Beast.
A viral Twitter campaign from anti-vaccine activists staging their own sting operation ended with the clinic because one person was angry. Gregg McGough's son filed a video of himself trying to get a vaccine at the school clinic with a fake parent note. McGough told the Colorado Sun that his goal was to have the clinic shut down. The son then was lying to the vaccine workers with another student giving a fake name and birth date.
“They really didn’t check into the facts,” said Owen McGough. His father called it "disturbing and criminal," and that it was "putting your children at risk.”
"This is subterfuge and indoctrination allowing children to make medical decisions without their parents permission or even being present,” McGough posted on Facebook. "I find this a disgusting overreach on the part of LPSD."
Owen said he did the hidden video because he doesn't like vaccines being offered in schools.
"Bringing the vaccine clinics into schools brings politics into schools as well, and opportunities for social pressure from other students and teachers and staff administrators to get the vaccine and even override parental consent," he said.
The vaccine only became political after Republicans decided that the virus was fake. When that didn't work they built conspiracy theories around masks.
