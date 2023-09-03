North Korea stages tactical nuclear attack drill

By Cynthia Kim SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea conducted a simulated tactical nuclear attack drill that included two long-range cruise missiles in an exercise to "warn enemies" the country would be prepared in case of nuclear war, the KCNA state news agency said on Sunday. KCNA said the drill was successfully carried out on Saturday and two cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads were fired towards the West Sea of the Korean peninsula and flew 1,500 km (930 miles) at a preset altitude of 150 meters. Pyongyang also said it would bolster its military deterrence against the United States and...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Complete lack of a moral compass':' Dem clobbers Vivek Ramaswamy over pledge to vote for Trump
September 03, 2023
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) harshly criticized Republican presidential candidates who have pledged to vote for Donald Trump if he wins the nomination despite ongoing prosecutions.
Just seconds after GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended his vow to support the Republican nominee, Kaine reacted in an interview on ABC's This Week program.
"Just want to start out by getting your response to Mr. Ramaswamy and the other candidates, most of the other candidates on the Republican stage, all committed to vote for Donald Trump, even if he's convicted in one of these felony trials," ABC host George Stephanopoulos prompted.
"Well, George, what I just heard was the complete lack of a moral compass," Kaine replied. "If you are unwilling to say that the behavior of Donald Trump, trying to overturn the peaceful transfer of power, is a disqualifier, if you pledge despite that to vote for him, if you pledge despite that to pardon him should you be elected, it shows that you don't have the moral compass that you need to be the leader of the greatest nation in the world."
"And sadly, Mr. Ramaswamy is not alone in lacking the compass," he added. "I think that was displayed pretty patently by many of the GOP candidates on the debate stage."
Watch the video below from ABC.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
ABC host grills Ramaswamy on Trump: 'Just explain why you would vote for a convicted felon?'
September 03, 2023
ABC News host George Stephanopoulos grilled Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his pledge to vote for former President Donald Trump even if he is convicted of a felony.
"Your hand shot up pretty fast at the debate when you were asked whether you would vote for Donald Trump in the general election, even if he was a convicted felon," Stephanopoulos noted in a Sunday interview. "Can you just explain why you would vote for a convicted felon for president?"
"If the Constitution permits somebody to run, and that's the person that people of this country want to elect, then that's the way our system works, and I stand by it," Ramaswamy stated.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"Why do you think it's okay for a convicted felon to be president?" the host asked again.
"I do not want to see us become a banana republic where the administrative police state uses police force to eliminate opponents from competition," the candidate insisted. "I will pick who I believe the best next president should be."
Stephanopoulos seemed flummoxed by Ramaswamy's support of Trump.
"And you find his actions abhorrent around January 6th," the host observed. "You said he was wrong to take the classified information. You said you would not do that yourself. You still say you would vote for him for president. That's what I don't get."
But the candidate said he had taken a pledge to vote for the Republican nominee in order to participate in a GOP primary debate.
"George, I said what every Republican nominee said to make it on that debate stage, that we will actually support the Republican nominee from our party," he admitted.
Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
The Proud Boy jury knew 'who is actually accountable' and that should worry Trump: former prosecutor
September 03, 2023
Reflecting on the harsh sentences handed down to convicted Proud Boys this past week for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former U.S. attorney suggested their fate and how quickly a D.C. jury found them guilty should alarm Donald Trump.
Speaking with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne cited the Proud Boy cases as a good reason why the former president has been fighting to get his Jan 6 trial overseen by Judge Tanya Chutkan moved.
Speaking with the host, she explained that the juries who have been hearing cases related to the Capitol riot are locals who saw firsthand how it disrupted their lives and that is likely coloring their views of the defendants.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
And that is bad news for Donald Trump.
"Cynthia, we have about a minute left," the MSNBC host prompted. "Legally speaking, do these convictions bode badly for Donald Trump, as he faces the charges or his allegations in [special counsel] Jack Smith's January 6 investigation?"
"Yes, they do," she replied. "Because these are jurors in D.C. These are people who have experienced the Capitol riot, these are people who are locked down, these are people who know these police officers who were beaten severely. They've seen that on their local television stations in addition to the national television stations. They counted on these people to protect them over the years and this is what's happened."
"And this is the jury pool going into this knows who is actually accountable," she added. "And that's why Donald Trump doesn't want to go to trial in D.C., because he knows this jury pool is affected and it's a problem for them because of this local jury is the jury that experienced the riot with these police officers."
Watch the video below or at the link.
MSNBC 09 03 2023 07 32 13youtu.be
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}