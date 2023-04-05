Northern Ireland victims' families feel justice further away then ever

By Amanda Ferguson and Aiden Nulty BELFAST (Reuters) - The Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland, but for many relatives of the more than 3,600 people killed the peace accord has offered little closure over the past 25 years. In a short section, the deal said it was essential to address the suffering of victims as a necessary element of reconciliation. The patchwork of measures that followed have failed in that ambition, according to families of those who died at the hands of nationalist militants seeking Irish unity, the British army or pro-British...