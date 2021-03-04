Northern Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal: Belfast Telegraph
Northern Ireland Loyalists demonstrate in front of Belfast City Hall against restrictions on the British union flag flying over the building on Nov. 30, 2013 [AFP]

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary organisations told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal, the Belfast Telegraph reported. An umbrella body representing the outlawed groups said in a letter that the unionist opposition to the Northern Irish Protocol - part of the Brexit divorce deal - should remain "peaceful and democratic". Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, largely ended three decades of violence ...