'Not suited to be president': Mitt Romney uses Trump verdict to deliver clear warning to GOP
Mitt Romney speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill (screen grab)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is sounding the alarm with a clear warning to Republicans still embracing former President Donald Trump.

Following the unfavorable defamation lawsuit verdict Trump received in the E. Jean Carroll case, Romney weighed in with his take on the outcome.

During a brief appearance on CNN, Romney insisted that he hopes "the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump." According to the Utah lawmaker, Trump is unfit to be the leader of the free world.

“He just is not suited to be president of the United States and to be the person who we hold up to our children and the world as the leader of the free world.”

Although Trump has denied nearly all accusations of wrongdoing in his personal and professional life, Romney noted, “At some point when the people who work with you, your cabinet secretaries, and juries conclude that you’ve done something severely wrong, it’s time for us to recognize that the great majority of those who’ve worked with him are right and he’s wrong."

The Never-Trump lawmaker's remarks follow a previous appeal he made to Republicans back in 2021. At the time, Romney acknowledged the likelihood of Trump clinching the presidential nomination in 2024. However, he also made it clear that he has no intent on supporting the former president even if he does manage to do so.

“I would not be voting for President Trump again," Romney said in 2021. "I haven’t voted for him in the past. I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”