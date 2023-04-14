'Mafia boss' NRA CEO condemned for threatening 'political careers' of 'gun-hating' lawmakers

Wayne LaPierre, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association (NRA), suggested any lawmakers who back common sense gun legislation will suffer severe consequences from the organization during its annual meeting Friday.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of LaPierre's speech at the Indianapolis convening, writing, "Wayne LaPierre says at the NRA event that 'gun hating politicians should never go to bed unafraid of what this association and all of our millions of members can do to their political careers.'"

"I don't care how many billionaires, TikTok stars or Hollywood airheads they've got," the conservative emphasized.

According to CNN, the meeting boasts in-person support from GOP 2024 hopefuls and leaders, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — while "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley will deliver video messages."

CNN reports:

The NRA, the nation's foremost gun lobby, has seen its power wane in recent years amid leadership fights and legal battles. In 2021, the organization attempted to declare bankruptcy – an effort rejected by a federal judge. Still, the group is influential among conservatives, and its annual gatherings remain a magnet for presidential hopefuls.

On Tuesday, April 11 — the same day as the downtown Louisville mass shooting that left five dead — Indiana GOP lawmakers voted to pass a resolution honoring the NRA's "leadership," The Statehouse File reports.

Social media users condemned LaPierre's for what many saw as a "threat of violence."