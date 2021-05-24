Investigation into NRA's alleged financial misconduct imperils the organization’s very existence: report

After a decades of being America's most powerful gun rights group, an investigation into the National Rifle Association's (NRA) alleged financial misconduct threatens the leadership of the group president, Wayne LaPierre, along with the group's very existence.

In a recent episode of the New York Times' The Daily podcast, host Michael Barbaro looks at the rise of the NRA throughout the years, with its unparalleled fundraising and political influence and how a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James spells doom for the organization.

The lawsuit accuses LaPierre of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on private jets for himself and his extended family, accepting lavish gifts, and using millions in NRA funds on "personal expenses."

