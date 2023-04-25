Neo-Nazi gang aims to make New England a white ethnostate: report

A neo-Nazi gang is seeking to turn New England into a white ethnostate, according to a Rolling Stone report that cites the anti-fascist research group Task Force Butler.

Task Force Butler accuses the gang NSC-131 of “terrorism" and carrying out a mission that involves “harassment against religious, racial, and ethnic minorities” as well as “the LGBTQIA+ community, and others deemed ‘enemies.”’

In a 300-page report released Tuesday, the organization gave a road map for police and prosecutors to step up “civil and criminal legal action."

“They are white separatists. They want to use violence to make New England white," Task Force Butler's CEO Kris Goldsmith said.

NSC-131, which is short for “Nationalist Social Club-Anti-Communist Action," is headed by a young extremist in his 20s named Christopher Hood, who has links to the Three Percenters militia and the Proud Boys. But as Rolling Stone points out, NSC-131 is mainly an offshoot of the group Patriot Front.

“They embrace Nazi ideology and Nazi iconography,” says Goldsmith, “because they feel it has a more immediate impact on promoting their desired race war.”

An NSC-131 manifesto posted to Telegram says that the gang believes "that the problems afflicting our people can only be addressed by the most radical political solutions, by nothing short of a revolutionary remaking of the political order of our society,."

"By using the Swastika and the symbols of dreaded Nazi Germany … we place ourselves in the most stark opposition possible to everything that we would change in modern society," the manifesto reads.

“We become less fringe with every successful action, our presence normalizes the impossible," the manifesto continues, adding, “We remind our people that it is Nazism to oppose White demographic replacement. It is Nazism to oppose Drag Queen Story Hour and Critical Race Theory.”

According to Task Force Butler's report, “NSC-131 is not deterred from engaging in terroristic violence by current piecemeal, local legal accountability efforts.” Its members “typically face local charges at most, and are often charged with misdemeanors which are later dismissed or carry little to no consequences.”

Read the full report over at Rolling Stone.