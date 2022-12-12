Huge nuclear fusion energy 'breakthrough' will be announced Tuesday
Nuclear fusion is what generates the energy of the sun: scientists are getting closer to controlling a sustained fusion reaction on Earth. Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock

It has been among the scientific Holy Grails: creating power without destroying the planet, and on Tuesday, President Joe Biden intends to announce there is a massive breakthrough.

According to the Financial Times, scientists have finally figured out how to produce a fusion reaction with a net energy gain. It is a kind of technology that has been a decades-long effort to create "unlimited, cheap, and clean power."

"The aim of fusion research is to replicate the nuclear reaction through which energy is created on the sun," said the report. A big piece of the solution would be bringing cheap electricity and technology to the developing world.

“To most of us, this was only a matter of time,” the Washington Post quoted senior fusion scientist at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be part of the announcement being called “a major scientific breakthrough.”

Read the full report at the Financial Times

