Number of bodies exhumed from suspected Kenyan cult graves jumps to 47

By Humphrey Malalo NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan police have now exhumed the bodies of 47 people thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death. Police near the coastal town of Malindi started exhuming bodies on Friday from the Shakahola forest. "In total, 47 people have died at the Shakahola forest," detective Charles Kamau told Reuters on Sunday. The exhumations were still ongoing, Kamau said. Earlier this month, police rescued 15 members of the group -- worshippers at the Good News International Church -- who they said had be...