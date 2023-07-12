Number of displaced by Sudan war surpasses 3 million

(Reuters) - The number of people uprooted by a conflict between military factions in Sudan that erupted nearly three months ago has surpassed 3 million, according to estimates from the International Organization for Migration. More than 2.4 million people have been displaced internally and more than 730,000 have crossed into neighbouring countries, data published late on Tuesday said. Most have fled either from the capital Khartoum, the focus of the power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that broke out on April 15, or from Darfur, where ethnically-targe...
Meet the TV meteorologist who quit after facing death threats for explaining climate crisis on air
July 12, 2023
Chris Gloninger resigned from his position as chief meteorologist for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday after receiving death threats as a direct result of reporting on climate change. One man behind the emails has pleaded guilty to harassment. We speak with Gloninger, now a senior climate scientist at the Woods Hole Group, about the difficulties scientists and journalists face when reporting on the climate crisis. “Meteorologists need to be doing this more, not less,” says Gloninger.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González, as we end today’s show with a TV meteorologist in Iowa who resigned his job after receiving a series of death threats and harassing messages over his coverage of the climate crisis. This is how Chris Gloninger, chief meteorologist for the CBS affiliate KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, signed off Friday after his final broadcast.
CHRIS GLONINGER: I’m walking away from a career, an 18-year career in television, that I dreamed of since second grade. So that’s why I’m a little emotional. And I can’t thank KCCI enough for the opportunity to become chief meteorologist. I’m not giving up. I’m just reinventing myself, finding ways that I can make a bigger difference with climate change — more important than ever as the Earth recorded three of its warmest days, now four of its warmest days, this week.
AMY GOODMAN: That was Chris Gloninger Friday. This is a clip from one of his recent broadcasts for KCCI-TV in which he connected the dots between the Canadian wildfires and the climate crisis.
CHRIS GLONINGER: As the planet warms, a lot of these fires are gaining steam and seeing explosive growth because of the warming planet, and we are paying the price in the form of poor air quality across the state. And if we look back at the month of May, globally, it was the third warmest on record, the warmest ocean water temperatures that we have seen on record. And at this point, already an 89 — 89% chance that 2023 will be not just a top 10, but a top five warmest on record. Big signals, concerning trends.
AMY GOODMAN: So, for more, we’re joined now from Falmouth, Massachusetts, by Chris Gloninger. He has resigned his job as KCCI-TV chief meteorologist in Des Moines, Iowa, and started a new position as a senior climate scientist at the Woods Hole Group.
So, Chris, take us back to the beginning. You started the country’s first weekly series on climate change when you were in Boston. But then, why did you go to Iowa, which is so important even in determining the president of the United States, but to be the chief meteorologist? And what happened to you when you started your reports?
CHRIS GLONINGER: Amy, as cheesy as this sounds, we wanted to make a difference. My wife and I have no connection to Iowa, no family, no friends there, going into the move. We truly made the move because I thought I could fill a void, a void where no one was talking about climate change. And station management saw that need, as well, and I commend them for bringing me on board to do that. And it was a big leap of faith, going from Boston, where it tended to be a preaching to the choir, right into the lion’s den.
And when you heard me connecting the dots, it wasn’t anything outrageous. Iowa is powered 65% by wind, right? So, that is true renewable energy independence. Farmers get a good amount of money for land leases for those wind turbines. Eleven percent of the GDP is agriculture-based. And you would think, being at the mercy of Mother Nature, that a lot more people would care about the climate crisis.
JUAN GONZÁLEZ: Well, could you talk about the reaction that you got and the emails and the people — threats, people showing up at your house?
CHRIS GLONINGER: Juan, you know, it caught me off guard. My wife was running errands. I had come back from a haircut. And I read this email. And it said, “What’s your address? Us conservative Iowans want to give you a welcome that you’ll always remember, kind of what the [blank] tried to do to Justice Kavanaugh.” And police, when they read that, said, “This is more than just an email that states, ’I’m going to come and kill you.’” It was deliberate. It had, essentially, a plan on how this person would carry it out. Now, he was arrested for harassment in the third degree, a $150 fine in Iowa.
And I think what’s most concerning in all of this is, yes, the threat was made, but in my position as meteorologist, a chief meteorologist in a major severe weather market in the United States, it’s a high-profile job, and not a single remark from Republican leadership in that state condemning what was said. And this was something that was widely reported on when it happened last year, and again during my resignation.
AMY GOODMAN: Chris Gloninger, last July, you shared this series of disturbing emails that you got regarding your coverage. One message said, quote, “Science like FAUCI you dumb son of a [bleep], go east and drown from the ice cap melting dumb [bleep]!!!” That message referring to President Biden’s former chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci. Another message said, “What’s your home address, we conservative Iowans would like to give you an Iowan welcome you will never forget.” If you can talk about the response of your network? You were thanking them at the end of your final broadcast. But why you felt you had to leave? And how much support did you get?
CHRIS GLONINGER: Tremendous support. And, Amy, what’s funny is, if you notice that first email, if you find humor in it, he acknowledges that the ice caps are warming. So, anyway.
But, yes, when I received the series of obsessive emails, it started the ball rolling with conversations between my wife and I. What is next for us? I went to therapy every single week for a year following this event. And it took a lot of soul-searching and reflecting on what do we do next. And ultimately, it was to retool and reinvent myself and my career. I have always been engaged in what I do. I made it into a top 10 market in Boston, Massachusetts. And I was finding myself at a loss for words, filling my weathercasts with “ums” and “uhs,” and it just wasn’t me. And my station supported it. Again, I commend them for making the effort to talk about climate change in an area where it hadn’t been talked about before. But, you know, meteorologists need to be doing this more, not less. So I encourage my colleagues to keep going and find a place to make the connections.
JUAN GONZÁLEZ: Your colleagues, the meteorological community is a small one. Have you heard of similar experiences from other colleagues of yours in other stations and cities?
CHRIS GLONINGER: There are a ton of negative emails. There isn’t the number of death threats. There haven’t been a lot of death threats made against my colleagues. We all receive the same number of emails that push back against our coverage. And it’s that 11%, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and George Mason University, that are dismissive. But you’re far more likely to write in when you don’t approve of something that is happening. And I get that. And they are the loud minority.
But a lot of what they’re giving us in return is photoshopped graphs, poorly at that — poorly done at that, and they’re quoting self-proclaimed experts that say that they are an expert in climate change. But in reality, they have no background in the subject matter, but yet they are getting hundreds of retweets because it follows their ideology. It would be like asking an airline pilot and talking to them about your cholesterol, because your cardiologist said you have high cholesterol, but you’re trusting the judgment of a pilot. Just the logic blows my mind that I can have an eight-year college background between my undergraduate degree and master’s degree, but this person, this self-proclaimed person, holds more weight, because, again, it follows their beliefs and ideology, and not the science and data.
AMY GOODMAN: And, of course, Chris, you’re not the only one. In 2006, Dr. Heidi Cullen of the Weather Channel urged other TV forecasters to address climate change in their reporting. She was met with criticism, a lot of it sexist. She later went on to write on her Weather Channel blog, “If a meteorologist can’t speak to the fundamental science of climate change, then maybe the AMS [the American Meteorological Society] should not give them a Seal of Approval. If a meteorologist has an AMS Seal of Approval, which is used to confer legitimacy to TV meteorologists, then meteorologists have a responsibility to truly educate themselves on the science of global warming.” We just have a minute left, Chris. What is your recommendation, both for Iowa, which often can help to determine the president of the United States — the Republican presidential candidates are traipsing through right now — to meteorologists, what they need to say?
CHRIS GLONINGER: First of all, Bob Inglis, Republican congressman from the Carolinas, ran on climate, lost, unfortunately, but works with colleagues to help Republicans understand the impacts of climate change. That is important.
To my meteorology colleagues, if you’re talking about an earthquake, if you’re talking about a volcanic eruption or a meteor shower, you can talk about climate change. Our core curriculum matches more with climate than it does with astronomy, geology and geography. And if you’re OK talking about those three, then you have every reason to be connecting the dots between climate change. And as Heidi mentioned in that statement, make sure you’re up on the latest research. It is part of your job. We should always be learning.
AMY GOODMAN: Chris Gloninger, we want to thank you for being with us, was the chief meteorologist for the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, KCCI-TV, resigned Friday after receiving a series of death threats and harassing messages as he covered the climate crisis, now a senior climate scientist at the Woods Hole Group, speaking to us from Falmouth, Massachusetts. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González.
Dems' wealth tax bill would extend Social Security solvency by 75+ years: analysis
July 12, 2023
Legislation recently introduced by a pair of Democratic U.S. lawmakers to save Social Security for generations to come would extend the vital social program's lifespan by at least 75 years, according to a federal analysis published Tuesday.
The Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act—introduced in April by Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), with a companion bill put forth Tuesday by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) in the House—"would extend Social Security solvency indefinitely by making the nation's highest earners contribute their fair share," Boyle's office said in a statement Tuesday.
The bill would require taxpayers making more than $400,000 annually to contribute more to Medicare, while closing legal loopholes and also ensuring "that wealthy owners of pass-through businesses like hedge funds and private equity firms with more than $400,000 in annual income cannot avoid Medicare taxes."
The Democrats say that, if passed, their bill would also "extend Medicare solvency by an estimated 20 years."
According to an analysis by the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary, if enacted, the legislation's provisions would be sufficient to "pay scheduled benefits in full and on time throughout the 75-year projection period."
"This legislation saves Social Security and Medicare for generations to come," Boyle said in a statement. "Social Security and Medicare represent a commitment made by this country decades ago to honor the dignity and independence of senior citizens and disabled citizens. Rather than tearing these programs down, as some in Congress want to do, we should be strengthening and securing them."
Whitehouse, who is set to hold a Wednesday hearing examining ways to protect Social Security, said that "the megarich—taking advantage of our rigged tax code—have avoided paying Social Security taxes on most of their income, threatening the promise of Social Security for future generations."
"But as the new analysis from the Social Security Administration shows, we can protect this bedrock program for all and improve our broken tax code—a win-win in my book," Whitehouse continued.
"Republicans recently joined Democrats in promising not to cut Social Security, which leaves raising revenue as the only option to protect the program," the senator added. "I invite my Republican colleagues to join me in shoring up this vital lifeline by leveling the playing field so that teachers, nurses, and firefighters aren't paying more of their income in taxes than billionaires."
In May, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the launch of a fiscal commission tasked with finding ways to reduce the national debt. This, after the speaker struck a deal with President Joe Biden to suspend the nation's borrowing limit until 2025.
McCarthy said he was "going to make some people uncomfortable" by looking at cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
"Republicans are openly admitting they want to steal your Social Security and Medicare and then force you to work until you drop dead."
"Republicans are openly admitting they want to steal your Social Security and Medicare and then force you to work until you drop dead," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a bill introduced earlier this year by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) would increase Social Security benefits by at least $200 per month and prolong the program's solvency for decades by lifting the cap on the maximum income subject to Social Security payroll tax.
'Shameless corporate shill' Mick Mulvaney blasted by government watchdog
July 12, 2023
Critics of Mick Mulvaney are calling out the former Republican congressman and Trump administration official this week for submitting an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court urging the justices to gut a federal agency he once directed.
The case Mulvaney weighed in on Monday, Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA) v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), involves the payday lender trade association challenging the agency's funding structure.
After then-President Donald Trump appointed him as acting director of the CFPB in November 2017, Mulvaney spent the next year trying to sabotage it. He was fiercely criticized, with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who played a key role in establishing the bureau, saying in 2018 that "this is what happens when you put someone in charge of an agency they think shouldn't exist."
Revolving Door Project senior researcher Vishal Shankar said in a statement Tuesday that "by authoring an amicus brief supporting his former campaign donor, Mick Mulvaney has again proven himself to be a shameless corporate shill."
"As a congressman and CFPB director, Mulvaney repeatedly tried to kill the CFPB after raking in whopping sums from big banks and predatory lenders who wanted the bureau dead," Shankar noted. "Now, with the help of his disgraced former lieutenant, Mulvaney wants SCOTUS to finish the job. It's time to stop pretending this case is anything but a brazen power grab by corporate criminals and their loyal bagmen."
"As a congressman and CFPB director, Mulvaney repeatedly tried to kill the CFPB after raking in whopping sums from big banks and predatory lenders who wanted the bureau dead."
Mulvaney's brief—which names Eric Blankenstein, a Trump appointee who resigned from the CFPB in 2019 over racist blog posts, as one of his two attorneys—claims that "how the CFPB is funded is contrary to the separation of powers that undergirds our entire system of constitutional government."
"It gives a single director control over hundreds of federal workers and hundreds of millions of dollars," the document states. "It deprives Congress of any meaningful oversight of one of the most impactful federal financial services regulators. By extension, it denies the American citizenry the opportunity to effect change, even if a majority of them want to do so."
Accountable.US spokesperson Jeremy Funk warned in response to the filing on Monday that "if the Supreme Court gives those with an ax to grind against the CFPB what they want, it will likely lead to the worst rollback of consumer protections in U.S. history."
"Financial industry stooge Mick Mulvaney and hate crime denier Eric Blankenstein may be the least credible former Trump officials to weigh in on whether the CFPB should keep protecting consumers from industry abuse and discrimination," Funk declared.
"If the idea is to make predatory lenders who filed this baseless lawsuit look good in comparison, these would be the right-wing trolls to do it," he continued. "It says it all about the merits of this case that it's being pushed by a coalition of predatory lenders, industry money chasers, an author of racist internet ravings, and a seminal architect of the insurrection."
Among the other backers of the CFSA's argument is former Trump attorney John Eastman, infamous for his contributions to the former president's "Big Lie" about the 2020 election, which led to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Along with also taking aim at Mulvaney—who was hired as a CBS contributor last year—experts at the Revolving Door Project have blasted Eastman's brief."If the CFPB weren't so popular, corrupt bankers and their proxy members of Congress would have succeeded in killing it legislatively," Jeff Hauser, the project's executive director, said Tuesday. "Since the CFPB is too popular to take on legislatively, sellout has-beens like Mulvaney and Blankenstein are shifting to Plan B, seeking action by a judiciary which is as corrupted by big money as it is blinded by right-wing zealotry."
