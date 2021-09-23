'We will be replacing' you: New York governor issues warning to anti-vax nurses who refuse to comply with state mandate

On Thursday, Fox News reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is warning New York will take a hard line against nurses who do not comply with vaccine mandates.

"To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," said Hochul on Wednesday, as she was visiting Rochester. "To those who won't, we will be replacing people."

"We are sending out a call statewide," Hochul continued. "There are facilities, for example in New York City, that 98% of their staff are vaccinated, they don't have a worker shortage. We are working closely with these hospitals to find out where we can get other individuals to come in and supplement nursing homes and other facilities."

Hochul's predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, issued the vaccination mandate for health care workers in New York in August.

Some anti-vaccine nurses all around the country have threatened to walk out of their jobs rather than comply with similar mandates. However, in some cases these threats have not been followed with action. A planned wave of mass resignations in Maine never happened, for example.