Vaccine arrival comes too late for many residents of nursing homes -- where COVID-19 infections have exploded
Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Although the coronavirus vaccines that began arriving a few days ago have brought a ray of hope, they're coming too late for the thousands of residents and workers at nursing homes in the Bay Area and across California who became infected during the deadly surge that has exploded the last several weeks. According to data published by the state, 12,491 residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers were sick with COVID-19 as of Thursday. That includes hundreds in the Bay Area, where some long-term care facilities have seen large outbreaks. A ski...