‘Nut should be on a watch list’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for AR-15 style gun giveaway
Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG gun giveaway)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday will announce the winner of her gun giveaway for a $2860 Honey Badger "pistol" by Q. Like everything Greene does the giveaway is designed for one thing only.

"This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country," she says on the entry page. "And it's the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes."

That's true. The "pistol" is an AR-15 style weapon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives last year issued a cease and desist letter to the manufacturer, but Trump's DOJ stepped in and effectively nullified the order, according to a gun website.

Greene's giveaway is also in response to President Joe Biden signing executive orders to protect Americans from gun violence. The nation has seen a tremendous increase in mass shootings this year. As of today 14,582 people have died due to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That number includes 497 children 17-years of age or younger.

There have been 180 mass shootings to date – a mass shooting is when four or more people have been shot (not including the shooter) in one event.

In response to Greene's announcement that she will be announcing the winner of the gun, many were furious. Some are demanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ban these types of events.