NY Attorney General Letitia James says Trump overestimated net worth by $3.6 billion, up from $2.2 billion
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. - Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — The New York attorney general on Friday told a judge her office was low-balling when it said Donald Trump pumped up his net worth by up to $2 billion when running his dad’s real estate empire — and that he actually exaggerated it by $3.6 billion. In papers opposing a request from the Trumps to toss her sweeping civil fraud case, lawyers for Letitia James said they found the former president exaggerated his net worth by $812 million to $2.2 billion when they did the math based on evidence he doesn’t dispute. But James’ office, which has asked a judge to rule on one of the seven claim...