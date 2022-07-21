NY man charged with hate crime for stomping elderly Asian woman and punching her 100 times
On Thursday, CNN reported that a New York man who appeared to be caught on surveillance footage brutally attacking an Asian woman has been indicted on hate crime charges.

"Tammel Esco, 42, was indicted on attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree as a hate crime, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime and three counts of assault in the second degree," reported Sonia Moghe and Alaa Elassar. "He was arraigned on the indictment Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, a spokeswoman for Westchester District Attorney's office said. Esco's next court appearance is August 2."

"Graphic surveillance video of the incident posted by Yonkers police shows the brutal March 11 attack, which took place after the 67-year-old woman, who is of Filipino descent, allegedly walk past Esco. Prosecutors said he called her 'Asian b*tch' shortly before the attack," said the report. "Video shows the woman walking into her apartment building vestibule and putting her keys in the door as Esco allegedly enters the building behind her and punches her in the head, knocking her to the ground. After she fell to the ground, Esco punched her more than 100 times, stomped on her body repeatedly and spit on her, according to the felony complaint."

The woman reportedly sustained facial fractures and brain injuries in the attack.

Attacks on Asian-Americans have surged in recent years, driven in part by people who wrongly believe they are responsible for infecting the United States with COVID-19.

Last year, President Biden signed a bill designed to crack down on hate crimes at the federal level, with a special emphasis on the brutalization of Asian-Americans.

