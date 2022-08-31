NY officials roll out new ‘gun-free zones’ across state, but questions on enforcement linger

New York City Council/TNS/TNS
NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out “gun-free zones” across New York on Wednesday in a bid to counteract the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of a longstanding state firearm restriction — but questions remain on how the anti-firearm areas will be policed. The zones — which officially take effect Thursday after being approved by the state Legislature earlier this summer — encompass schools, hospitals and courthouses as well as bars, parks and a variety of other densely-populated public spaces, including Times Square. Anyone caught packing heat in the zones ...