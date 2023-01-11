NY supervisor blasts George Santos: He has betrayed the public's trust
Nassau County Republican leaders held a press conference this Wednesday calling on GOP Rep. George Santos (NY) to resign for lying about his biography to win his congressional seat.

Sources speaking to Politico say that the announcement is necessary to help Republicans win future elections in New York's 3rd congressional district, which is a swing seat formerly held by Democrat Tom Suozzi.

One person familiar with the announcement said the rebuke of Santos is designed to "resuscitate the image of the party."

Santos has lied about where he went to college, his Jewish ancestry, among other things. He's currently being investigated by local, state and federal authorities.

"Today I'm calling on George Santos to immediately resign from Congress for the Third District," North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. "The lies George Santos told are too numerous to count. He lied to me personally when he sought my endorsement, and while I'm offended and disgusted at his deceit, my true concern is for the residents of the Third Congressional District."

"He has betrayed the public's trust, and given insincere, glib, and insulting answers when asked legitimate questions about his background," she added.

