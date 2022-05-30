NYC mayor panned for Memorial Day tweet: 'Where did you learn your history?'
Shutterstock.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was ridiculed on social media on Monday following a Memorial Day message posted to Twitter.

"The U.S.S. Intrepid is an amazing symbol of resilience. Under attack at Pearl Harbor, it endured," Adams falsely claimed. "It stands for the sacrifice of our armed forces and our nation’s power to recover from tragedy. We still need that spirit today, and I honor the sacrifices that made it possible."

Adams included pictures from an event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

However, the U.S.S. Intrepid did not survive the Dec. 7 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Launched in 1943, the aircraft carrier Intrepid fought in World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike. The ship later served in the Cold War and the Vietnam War. Intrepid also served as a NASA recovery vessel in the 1960s," the museum explains on its website.

Adams was mocked online for his incorrect tweet.

"No one in your merry band of morons told you about the basic history of the Intrepid?" asked B.A. Meyer.

"Not a single carrier was at Pearl. Where did you learn your history?" asked Joe Yeager.

"Save a beer for the mayor's social media team," suggested Richard Callow.



