NYC judge presiding over Trump’s criminal case related to Stormy Daniels hush money payment receiving death threats

A police officer attempts to clear people from a street following a court appearance by former President Donald Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — The Manhattan judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money case has received dozens of death threats and other harassing calls and emails amid the historic indictment of the former president. Phone numbers and email addresses associated with State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who has been attacked by Trump on social media and in public remarks, have been flooded with hate mail in the weeks since Trump learned of his pending indictment, a source with direct knowledge told the Daily News. The content of the calls, emails and letters was described as harassing and defamatory, wi...